Madhyamam
    Kochi
    Posted On
    4 Feb 2026 11:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Feb 2026 11:21 AM IST

    കാപ്പ നിയമപ്രകാരം യുവാവിനെ തടവിലാക്കി

    കാപ്പ നിയമപ്രകാരം യുവാവിനെ തടവിലാക്കി
    കൊച്ചി: നഗരപരിധിയിൽ വിവിധ കേസുകളിൽ പ്രതിയായ ഫോർട്ട് കൊച്ചി ഈരവേലി ഹസ്സൻ കോളനിയിൽ പൊള്ളാച്ചി അപ്പു എന്നുവിളിക്കുന്ന അൽത്താഫിനെ കാപ്പ പ്രകാരം വിയ്യൂർ സെൻട്രൽ ജയിലിൽ കരുതൽ തടങ്കലിലാക്കി. അറിയപ്പെടുന്ന റൗഡിയായ ഇയാൾ വീണ്ടും കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങളിൽ ഏർപ്പെടുമെന്ന സിറ്റി ഡി.സി.പിയുടെ റിപ്പോർട്ടിന്‍റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് നടപടി. ജില്ല മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് ഉത്തരവിട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച അറസ്റ്റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി ജയിലിലടക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

