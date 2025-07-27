Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_rightKochichevron_rightഎം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി...
    Kochi
    Posted On
    date_range 27 July 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 July 2025 12:55 PM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആനന്ദ് കൃഷ്ണൻ

    കൊ​ച്ചി: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി വ​രാ​പ്പു​ഴ കൊ​ങ്ങോ​ർ​പ്പി​ള്ളി ര​ജ​നി ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ ആ​ന​ന്ദ്കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ (27) കൊ​ച്ചി സി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ര​ഹ​സ്യ​വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ള​വു​കാ​ട് ചൂ​ള​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​നി റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് കൊ​ച്ചി സി​റ്റി ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ് ടീം ​ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ വി​ൽ​പ്പ​ന​ക്ക്​ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച 1.27ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Man Arrestedcity policeDANSAFCrime
    News Summary - Youth arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X