Madhyamam
    Kochi
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 11:27 AM IST
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 11:27 AM IST

    രാസലഹരിയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    രാസലഹരിയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട്: രാ​സ​ല​ഹ​രി​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. അ​ത്താ​ണി കു​ഴി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ഉ​മ​റു​ൽ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖാ​ണ്​ (28) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഗു​ളി​ക രൂ​പ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള (198 എ​ണ്ണം) രാ​സ​ല​ഹ​രി​യു​മാ​യി കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട് മ​ത്സ്യ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​നു സ​മീ​പ​ത്ത്​ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ സി​റ്റി ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. നേ​ര​ത്തേ​യും ഇ​യാ​ൾ ഇ​ത്ത​രം കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Youth arrestedErnakulam Newsdrug bust
