Madhyamam
    Kochi
    Posted On
    5 Sept 2025 2:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    5 Sept 2025 2:51 PM IST

    രാസലഹരിയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    രാസലഹരിയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ മ​ഹ്​​റൂ​ഫ്

    കൊ​ച്ചി: ചേ​രാ​ന​ല്ലൂ​രി​ൽ 57.06 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്​ തൃ​ക്ക​ടേ​രി ചെ​ർ​പ്പു​ള​ശ്ശേ​രി മു​ന്നൂ​ർ​കോ​ട്​ പ​റ​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പി.​കെ. അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ മ​ഹ്​​റൂ​ഫി​നെ​യാ​ണ്​​ (27) കൊ​ച്ചി സി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ന​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക് സെ​ൽ അ​സി. ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ കെ.​എ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാ​മി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ്​ ടീം ​ചേ​രാ​ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​പ്പ​ടി ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:DrugsYouth arrestedKochi City PoliceDANSAFAnti Narcotics Cellcochin news
