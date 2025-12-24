Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 4:33 PM IST
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 4:33 PM IST

    സാ​ങ്കേതിക തടസ്സം: നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ രണ്ട് വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ യാത്ര തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു

    രാത്രി പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ യാത്ര വൈകും
    Kochi International airport
    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: സാ​ങ്കേതിക പ്രശ്നങ്ങളെ തുടർന്ന് നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ട് വിമാനങ്ങൾക്ക് യാത്ര പുറപ്പെടാനായില്ല. ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.45ന് അഗത്തിക്ക് പോകേണ്ട അലൈൻസ് എയർ വിമാനവും 12.40ന് ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് പോകേണ്ട അലൈൻസ് എയർ വിമാനവും ഇതുവരെ പുറപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ല.

    വൈകീട്ട് ആറിന് ദുബൈക്ക് പോകേണ്ട സ്പൈസ് ജെറ്റ് വിമാനം രാത്രി 9.30 നും 6.45ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട ഷാർജക്ക് പോകേണ്ട എയർ അറേബ്യ വിമാനം 8.30നും മാത്രമേ പുറപ്പെടുകയുള്ളൂ.

    TAGS:nedumbasserynedumbassery airportLatest News
    News Summary - Two flights disrupted in Nedumbassery
