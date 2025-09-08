​ട്രെയിനിനു കല്ലെറിഞ്ഞ കേസിലെ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Sept 2025 4:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Sept 2025 4:03 PM IST
ട്രെയിനിനു കല്ലെറിഞ്ഞ കേസിലെ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Suspect in stone throwing case at train arrested
കൊച്ചി: ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ നിന്നു കണ്ണൂർ ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന ട്രെയിനിന് ( Tr No:16307)നേരെ കല്ലെറിഞ്ഞ സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ. ആലപ്പുഴ ചന്ദിരൂർ പള്ളിച്ചിറയിൽ സനീഷ് പി.കെ.(38) ആണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ 30ന് അരൂർ വെള്ളുത്തുള്ളി റെയിൽവേ ഗേറ സമീപത്ത് വെച്ചാണ് കല്ല് എറിഞ്ഞു ട്രെയിനിന്റെ ഗ്ലാസ് തകർത്തത്. ട്രെയിനിന്റെ എൻജിൻ ഡ്രൈവർ ഇരിക്കുന്ന ഭാഗത്താണ് ഏറ് കൊണ്ടത്.
എറണാകുളം സൗത്ത് ആർ.പി.എഫ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ബിനോയ് ആന്റണി, എസ്.ഐ കെ.എസ്. മണികണ്ഠൻ, ഹെഡ്കോൺസ്റ്റബിൾ അനൂപ് കൃഷ്ണൻ, ഷാജി, സുനിൽ, അജയഘോഷ് ജോസഫ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
