Madhyamam
    Kochi
    Kochi
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2026 10:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2026 10:53 AM IST

    കു​ളി​രാ​യി​ വേ​ന​ൽ മ​ഴ

    കു​ളി​രാ​യി​ വേ​ന​ൽ മ​ഴ
    കൊ​ച്ചി: ചൂ​ടി​ൽ വെ​ന്തു​രു​കി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്​ കു​ളി​രാ​യി​ വേ​ന​ൽ മ​ഴ. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്​​ച രാ​ത്രി 9.45ഓ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച മ​ഴ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തും വെ​ള്ള​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​നും കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി. ന​ല്ല ശ​ക്​​തി​യോ​ടെ പെ​യ്ത മ​ഴ ഏ​റെ വൈ​കി​യാ​ണ്​ തോ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Kochisummer rain
    News Summary - Summer rain as a shower
