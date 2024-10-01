Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kochi
    Posted On
    1 Oct 2024 4:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Oct 2024 4:18 AM GMT

    വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സുരക്ഷാപ്രശ്നമായി കുരങ്ങ്; പിടികൂടാനായില്ല

    വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സുരക്ഷാപ്രശ്നമായി കുരങ്ങ്; പിടികൂടാനായില്ല
    കൊ​ച്ചി: നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശേ​രി വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ കു​ര​ങ്ങ​ൻ. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്​​ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക്​ 12 മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​ന്നാം ന​മ്പ​ർ ഗേ​റ്റി​ലെ പാ​ല മ​ര​ത്തി​ന്​ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​ര​ങ്ങി​നെ ക​ണ്ട​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഇ​ത് റ​ൺ​വേ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തേ​ക്കും ചാ​ടാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​തോ​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ പ്ര​ശ്ന​മാ​യി മാ​റി. വ​നം​വ​കു​പ്പ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ എ​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ടെ​ർ​മി​ന​ലി​ന്‍റെ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും കു​ര​ങ്ങ്​ ചാ​ടി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​വാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ല. ശ്ര​മം തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:MonkeySecurityCochin International Airport
    News Summary - Monkey as security problem at airport
