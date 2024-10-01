വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സുരക്ഷാപ്രശ്നമായി കുരങ്ങ്; പിടികൂടാനായില്ല

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Oct 2024 4:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 Oct 2024 4:18 AM GMT
വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സുരക്ഷാപ്രശ്നമായി കുരങ്ങ്; പിടികൂടാനായില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - Monkey as security problem at airport
കൊച്ചി: നെടുമ്പാശേരി വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് കുരങ്ങൻ. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മണിയോടെയാണ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ ഒന്നാം നമ്പർ ഗേറ്റിലെ പാല മരത്തിന് മുകളിൽ കുരങ്ങിനെ കണ്ടത്. പിന്നീട് ഇത് റൺവേ പരിസരത്തേക്കും ചാടാൻ തുടങ്ങിയതോടെ സുരക്ഷാ പ്രശ്നമായി മാറി. വനംവകുപ്പധികൃതർ എത്തിയെങ്കിലും ടെർമിനലിന്റെ മുകളിൽ പല ഭാഗങ്ങളിലേക്കും കുരങ്ങ് ചാടി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ പിടികൂടുവാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല. ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.
