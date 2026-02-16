Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kochi
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 10:14 AM IST
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 10:14 AM IST

    മാ​ധ്യ​മം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത്​ കെ​യ​റി​ന്​ തു​ക കൈ​മാ​റി

    മാ​ധ്യ​മം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത്​ കെ​യ​റി​ന്​ തു​ക കൈ​മാ​റി
    മാ​ധ്യ​മം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ലൂ​രി​ലെ അ​ൽ മ​ദ്റ​സ അ​ത്ത​ർ​ബ​വി​യ്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ

    സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച തു​ക ടി.​എം. കു​ഞ്ഞു​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    കൊ​ച്ചി: മാ​ധ്യ​മം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ലൂ​രി​ലെ അ​ൽ മ​ദ്റ​സ അ​ത്ത​ർ​ബ​വി​യ്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച തു​ക മ​ദ്റ​സ ലീ​ഡ​ർ സാ​മി​ർ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ, പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ എം.​എ. ഫാ​ത്തി​മ എ​ന്നി​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി ടി.​എം. കു​ഞ്ഞു​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി.

    മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ പി.​എം. ശു​ഐ​ബ്, അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രാ​യ ഫാ​രി​ദ, ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ, റ​സി​യ, സു​മ​യ്യ, സൈ​ന​ബ, സൗ​മി​യ, അ​ബീ​ന, നി​ഷ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ തു​ക ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ച സി​ൽ യ​സ്ദാ​ൻ, സ​ഹ്റ സൈ​ന​ബ്, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ഫ​ർ​ഹ, ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ, മെ​ഹ​സ മ​റി​യം, ലി​യാ​ന മെ​ഹ​വി​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:moneyhealthcaretransfersMadhyamam
    News Summary - madhyamam transfers money to healthcare
