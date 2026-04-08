Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_rightKochichevron_rightകാപ്പ കേസിൽ...
    Kochi
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2026 10:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2026 10:25 AM IST

    കാപ്പ കേസിൽ ജയിലിലടച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാപ്പ കേസിൽ ജയിലിലടച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശരത് കുമാർ, ഹരീഷ്

    തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറ: കാപ്പ കേസിലും കൊച്ചി സിറ്റിയിലെ വിവിധ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിൽ മോഷണം, വധശ്രമം, അടിപിടി കേസുകളിലും ഉൾപ്പെട്ട പ്രതികളെ ഹിൽ പാലസ് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ജയിലിൽ അടച്ചു. ഇരുമ്പനം എ.കെ.ജി നഗറിൽ ഒഴക്കനാട്ട് വീട്ടിൽ ശരത് കുമാർ (33), തിരുവാങ്കുളം മലയിൽപറമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഹരീഷ് (പാപ്പി -34) എന്നിവരെയാണ് കലക്ടറുടെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരം അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് വിയ്യൂർ സെൻട്രൽ ജയിലിൽ അടച്ചത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KochiKappa caselocalnewsCrime
    News Summary - Imprisoned under the KAAPA case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X