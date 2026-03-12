Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kochi
    Kochi
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2026 12:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2026 12:08 PM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി ഫുഡ് വ്ലോഗറും സുഹൃത്തും അറസ്റ്റില്‍

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി ഫുഡ് വ്ലോഗറും സുഹൃത്തും അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാമില്‍, മുഹമ്മദ് ആദില്‍

    കൊച്ചി: എം.ഡി.എം.എയും കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഫുഡ് േവ്ലാഗറും സുഹൃത്തും അറസ്റ്റില്‍. ഫുഡ് വ്ലോഗറായ തൃശൂര്‍ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂര്‍ അഴീക്കോട് സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് ആദില്‍ (21), മലപ്പുറം പെരിന്തല്‍മണ്ണ കുറുവ കൂട്ടിലങ്ങാടിക്കരയില്‍ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാമില്‍ (20) എന്നിവരാണ് എക്‌സൈസിന്റെ പിടിയിലായത്.

    ചിറ്റൂരിൽ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനക്കിടെ ഇവരില്‍നിന്ന് 7.520 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയും അഞ്ചുഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവും കണ്ടെത്തി. ആദില്‍ സിനിമകളില്‍ ജൂനിയര്‍ ആര്‍ട്ടിസ്റ്റുമാണ്.

    TAGS:KochilocalnewsCrime
    News Summary - Food vlogger and friend arrested with MDMA
