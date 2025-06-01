Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kochi
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2025 12:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2025 12:32 PM IST

    ലോറിയുടെ പിന്നിലിടിച്ച് കാർ കത്തിനശിച്ചു

    ലോറിയുടെ പിന്നിലിടിച്ച് കാർ കത്തിനശിച്ചു
    ആ​ലു​വ: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യു​ടെ പി​ന്നി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് കാ​ർ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ആ​ലു​വ ബൈ​പാ​സി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 12.30യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ള​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ആ​ലു​വ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബി.​എം.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു കാ​റാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. കാ​റി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ള്ളൂ. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും അ​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. സി​ഗ്ന​ൽ കാ​ത്ത് കി​ട​ന്ന ലോ​റി​ക്ക് പി​ന്നി​ലാ​ണ് കാ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. കാ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:accident caseKochi newsCar Catches Fireeranakulam news
