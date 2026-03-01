Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_rightKochichevron_rightഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി...
    Kochi
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2026 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2026 10:36 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി സ്വ​ർ​ണം നേ​ടി അ​പ​ർ​ണ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി സ്വ​ർ​ണം നേ​ടി അ​പ​ർ​ണ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​പ​ർ​ണ 

    മ​ട്ടാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി: ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പ​വ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ സ​ബ് ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ 67 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി അ​പ​ർ​ണ അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ സ്വ​ർ​ണ മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി.

    മൊ​ത്തം 212.5 കി​ലോ ഭാ​ര​മാ​ണ് മ​ട്ടാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി ഗ​വ. ഗേ​ൾ​സ് ഹ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ പ്ല​സ് വ​ൺ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യാ​യ അ​പ​ർ​ണ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മ​ട്ടാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി അ​ജ​ന്ത റോ​ഡി​ൽ അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ പൈ-​സം​ഗീ​ത ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ഫോ​ർ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ച്ചി അ​യേ​ൺ ജി​മ്മി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsaparnaIndiaGold
    News Summary - Aparna wins gold for India
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X