Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 March 2026 10:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 March 2026 10:36 AM IST
ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വേണ്ടി സ്വർണം നേടി അപർണtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Aparna wins gold for India
മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി: ഡൽഹിയിൽ നടന്ന ഏഷ്യൻ പവർലിഫ്റ്റിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ സബ് ജൂനിയർ 67 കിലോഗ്രാം വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് വേണ്ടി അപർണ അനിൽകുമാർ സ്വർണ മെഡൽ നേടി.
മൊത്തം 212.5 കിലോ ഭാരമാണ് മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി ഗവ. ഗേൾസ് ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ പ്ലസ് വൺ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയായ അപർണ ഉയർത്തിയത്. മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി അജന്ത റോഡിൽ അനിൽകുമാർ പൈ-സംഗീത ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകളാണ്. ഫോർട്ടുകൊച്ചി അയേൺ ജിമ്മിലാണ് പരിശീലനം നടത്തുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story