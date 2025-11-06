Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Aluva
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 11:13 AM IST

    കാർ കത്തിനശിച്ചു; ഡ്രൈവർ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു

    കാർ കത്തിനശിച്ചു; ഡ്രൈവർ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു
    എ​ൻ.​എ.​ഡി തൊ​ര​പ്പി​ന് സ​മീ​പം കാ​റി​ന് തീപി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ആ​ലു​വ: കാ​ർ ക​ത്തി ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴോ​ടെ എ​ൻ.​എ.​ഡി തൊ​ര​പ്പി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് കാ​റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ ഡോ​ർ തു​റ​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇ​യാ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. അ​ഗ്നി ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DriversCar Catches Firesurvived
    News Summary - Car catches fire; driver survives
