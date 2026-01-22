Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightAlappuzhachevron_rightThuravoorchevron_rightതുറവൂരിൽ കുടിവെള്ള...
    Thuravoor
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 10:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 10:53 AM IST

    തുറവൂരിൽ കുടിവെള്ള പൈപ്പ് പൊട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തുറവൂരിൽ കുടിവെള്ള പൈപ്പ് പൊട്ടി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തുറവൂർ: ദേശീയപാത നിർമാണത്തിനിടെ തുറവൂരിൽ വീണ്ടും ജപ്പാൻ കുടിവെള്ള പൈപ്പ് പൊട്ടി. മണ്ണുമാന്തി യന്ത്രപ്പ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് കുഴിയെടുക്കവെയാണ് ആലയ്ക്കാപറമ്പ് പള്ളിക്കു സമീപം ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ പൈപ്പ് പൊട്ടിയത്. പ്രധാന പൈപ്പിൽനിന്ന് ഉൾപ്രദേശങ്ങളിലേക്ക് വെള്ളമെത്തിക്കുന്ന കുഴലാണിത്.

    ഇതോടെ ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ലിറ്റർ വെള്ളമാണ് പാഴായത്. പമ്പിങ് നിർത്തിവെക്കാത്തതിനാൽ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി തുടങ്ങാനായില്ല. പ്രധാന പൈപ്പ് അല്ലാത്തതിനാൽ വൈകീട്ടോടെ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടത്തി പൈപ്പ് നന്നാക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:drinking waterpipeAlappuzha
    News Summary - Drinking water pipe bursts in Thuravoor
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X