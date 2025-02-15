Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightAlappuzhachevron_rightKayamkulamchevron_rightകൊലക്കേസ് പ്രതിയെ...
    Kayamkulam
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 12:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 12:37 PM IST

    കൊലക്കേസ് പ്രതിയെ തടങ്കലിലാക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊലക്കേസ് പ്രതിയെ തടങ്കലിലാക്കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​മി​താ​ബ് ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ

    കാ​യം​കു​ളം: കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക കേ​സി​ല​ട​ക്കം പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ ഗു​ണ്ട​യെ കാ​പ്പാ നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം ത​ട​ങ്ക​ലി​ലാ​ക്കി. കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പു​രം കാ​പ്പി​ൽ മേ​ക്ക് ച​ന്ദ്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​മി​താ​ബ് ച​ന്ദ്ര​നെ​യാ​ണ് (താ​ള​വ​ട്ടം ഉ​ണ്ണി - 40) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത് തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ച്ച​ത്.

    2023ൽ ​പു​തു​പ്പ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​മ്പാ​ടി​യെ കു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലെ ഒ​ന്നാം പ്ര​തി​യാ​ണ്. കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ജി​ല്ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് മേ​ധാ​വി ന​ൽ​കി​യ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - The accused in the murder case was detained
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X