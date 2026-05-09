Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightAlappuzhachevron_rightKayamkulamchevron_rightഅനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപന;...
    Kayamkulam
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2026 10:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2026 10:55 AM IST

    അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപന; മധ്യവയസ്കൻ പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപന; മധ്യവയസ്കൻ പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ര​തീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ

    കായംകുളം: കണ്ടല്ലൂർ തെക്ക് ഭാഗത്ത് അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപനക്കിടെ മധ്യവയസ്കൻ എക്സൈസിന്റെ പിടിയിൽ. കണ്ടല്ലൂർ തെക്ക് പുളിമൂട്ടിൽ കിഴക്കതിൽ രതീഷ് കുമാറാണ് (44) പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാളിൽനിന്ന് മൂന്നര ലിറ്റർ മദ്യം പിടികൂടി. ഇയാൾ വീട്ടിലും പരിസരത്തുമായി അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപന നടത്തുന്നതായി ലഭിച്ച രഹസ്യവിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലായിരുന്നു പരിശോധന. ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ഇ. മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ, അസി. ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ അബ്ദുൽ ഷുക്കൂർ, സിവിൽ ഓഫിസർമാരായ രാഹുൽ കൃഷ്ണൻ, ഇമ്മാനുവൽ, വാണിസുരേഷ് എന്നിവർ റെയ്ഡിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Saleillicit liquorpassing secret informationseizureExcise Raid
    News Summary - Illegal liquor sale; Middle-aged man arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X