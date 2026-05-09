അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപന; മധ്യവയസ്കൻ പിടിയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 9 May 2026 10:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 May 2026 10:55 AM IST
അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപന; മധ്യവയസ്കൻ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Illegal liquor sale; Middle-aged man arrested
കായംകുളം: കണ്ടല്ലൂർ തെക്ക് ഭാഗത്ത് അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപനക്കിടെ മധ്യവയസ്കൻ എക്സൈസിന്റെ പിടിയിൽ. കണ്ടല്ലൂർ തെക്ക് പുളിമൂട്ടിൽ കിഴക്കതിൽ രതീഷ് കുമാറാണ് (44) പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാളിൽനിന്ന് മൂന്നര ലിറ്റർ മദ്യം പിടികൂടി. ഇയാൾ വീട്ടിലും പരിസരത്തുമായി അനധികൃത മദ്യവിൽപന നടത്തുന്നതായി ലഭിച്ച രഹസ്യവിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലായിരുന്നു പരിശോധന. ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ഇ. മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ, അസി. ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ അബ്ദുൽ ഷുക്കൂർ, സിവിൽ ഓഫിസർമാരായ രാഹുൽ കൃഷ്ണൻ, ഇമ്മാനുവൽ, വാണിസുരേഷ് എന്നിവർ റെയ്ഡിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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