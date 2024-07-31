Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightAlappuzhachevron_rightKayamkulamchevron_rightവൈദ്യുതി കുടിശ്ശിക;...
    Kayamkulam
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 4:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 4:28 AM GMT

    വൈദ്യുതി കുടിശ്ശിക; ഉപജില്ല വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഓഫിസിലെ ഫ്യൂസ് ഊരി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    alappuzha news
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫ്യൂ​സ് ഊ​രി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​രു​ട്ടി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​യം​കു​ളം ഉ​പ​ജി​ല്ല വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ഓ​ഫി​സ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ

    കാ​യം​കു​ളം: വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ചാ​ർ​ജ് അ​ട​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തി​ന്‍റെ പേ​രി​ൽ ഉ​പ​ജി​ല്ല വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലെ ഫ്യൂ​സ് ഊ​രി​യ​ത് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ബാ​ധി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30ഓ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ല്ലാ​തെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ബ​ന്ധം വിഛേ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. 2,200 രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് കു​ടി​ശ്ശി​ക.

    സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് തു​ക അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന മു​റ​ക്ക് ട്ര​ഷ​റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ചെ​ക്ക് മാ​റി​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ താ​മ​സ​മാ​ണ് അ​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് വൈ​കാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വി​ടു​ത്തെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Alappuzha Newselectricity duesEducation Office
    News Summary - Electricity dues; Remove the fuse in thesub district Education Office
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick