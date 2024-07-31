വൈദ്യുതി കുടിശ്ശിക; ഉപജില്ല വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഓഫിസിലെ ഫ്യൂസ് ഊരി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 July 2024
31 July 2024
വൈദ്യുതി കുടിശ്ശിക; ഉപജില്ല വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഓഫിസിലെ ഫ്യൂസ് ഊരിtext_fields
News Summary - Electricity dues; Remove the fuse in thesub district Education Office
കായംകുളം: വൈദ്യുതി ചാർജ് അടക്കാത്തതിന്റെ പേരിൽ ഉപജില്ല വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഓഫിസിലെ ഫ്യൂസ് ഊരിയത് പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെ ബാധിച്ചു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30ഓടെയാണ് മുന്നറിയിപ്പില്ലാതെ വൈദ്യുതി ബന്ധം വിഛേദിച്ചത്. 2,200 രൂപയാണ് കുടിശ്ശിക.
സാധാരണ ഡയറക്ടർ ഓഫിസിൽ നിന്ന് തുക അനുവദിക്കുന്ന മുറക്ക് ട്രഷറിയിൽ നിന്ന് ചെക്ക് മാറിയാണ് അടച്ചിരുന്നത്. സർക്കാർ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായ താമസമാണ് അടക്കുന്നത് വൈകാൻ കാരണമായതെന്നാണ് ഇവിടുത്തെ ജീവനക്കാർ പറയുന്നത്.
