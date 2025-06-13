Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kayamkulam
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 1:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 1:24 PM IST

    രാസലഹരിയുമായി കണ്ടക്ടർ പിടിയിൽ

    രാസലഹരിയുമായി കണ്ടക്ടർ പിടിയിൽ
    സു​ജി​ത്ത്​

    കാ​യം​കു​ളം: ഓ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നി​ടെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​ർ രാ​സ​ല​ഹ​രി​യു​മാ​യി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. കാ​യം​കു​ളം-​പ​ന്ത​ളം റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന രാ​ഖി ബ​സി​ലെ ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​ർ സു​ജി​ത്താ​ണ് (30) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. മു​രു​ക്കും​മൂ​ട് ജ​ങ്​​ഷ​നി​ൽ എ​ക്സെ​സ് സം​ഘം ബ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് പി​ടി​വീ​ണ​ത്.

    ഒ​രു​ഗ്രാം എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ര​ഹ​സ്യ വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​യാ​ൾ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മാ​വേ​ലി​ക്ക​ര, ഹ​രി​പ്പാ​ട് എ​ക്‌​സൈ​സ് സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് റെ​യ്ഡി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:bus conductoralappuzaDrug CaseArrest
