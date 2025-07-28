Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kayamkulam
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2025 12:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2025 12:31 PM IST

    കഞ്ചാവുമായി ബംഗാൾ സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    കഞ്ചാവുമായി ബംഗാൾ സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    സ​ബൂ​ജ്

    മ​ണ്ഡ​ൽ

    കാ​യം​കു​ളം: ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ബം​ഗാ​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ എ​ക്‌​സൈ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വെ​സ്റ്റ് ബം​ഗാ​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ബൂ​ജ് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലി​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 10.30ന് ​കാ​യം​കു​ളം റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് 1.388 കി​ലോ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ഇ​യാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. സി.​ഐ എ. ​സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ, ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ അ​ജി​രാ​ജ്, റോ​യ് ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, റെ​നി, അ​രു​ൺ അ​ശോ​ക്, വി​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Exsicebengal nativeArrestkayamkulam newsCrime
    News Summary - Bengal native arrested with ganja
