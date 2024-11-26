Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightAlappuzhachevron_rightHaripadchevron_rightഫണ്ട് പിരിവിനിടെ...
    Haripad
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 6:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 6:35 AM GMT

    ഫണ്ട് പിരിവിനിടെ ലോക്കൽ സെക്രട്ടറിക്ക് നായുടെ കടിയേറ്റു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫണ്ട് പിരിവിനിടെ ലോക്കൽ സെക്രട്ടറിക്ക് നായുടെ കടിയേറ്റു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തെ​രു​വു​നാ​യു​ടെ ക​ടി​യേ​റ്റ ഹ​രി​ദാ​സ​ൻ

    ഹ​രി​പ്പാ​ട്: ഫ​ണ്ട് ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ടെ സി.​പി.​ഐ ലോ​ക്ക​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​ക്ക് നാ​യു​ടെ ക​ടി​യേ​റ്റു. ചി​ങ്ങോ​ലി ലോ​ക്ക​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​ണ്ണാ​ന്റെ തെ​ക്ക​തി​ൽ കെ. ​ഹ​രി​ദാ​സ​നാ​ണ് (61) പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഫ​ണ്ടി​നാ​യി വീ​ട് ക​യ​റു​മ്പോ​ൾ വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​നാ​യു​ടെ ക​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​ത്.

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11.30ഓ​ടെ ചി​ങ്ങോ​ലി നാ​ലാം വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ങ്ങ്യാ​ർ​കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര ജ​ങ്ഷ​ന്​ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റു​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​യ​റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ നാ​യ്​ ക​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:street dog
    News Summary - The local secretary was bitten by a dog while collecting funds
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick