Madhyamam
    Cherthala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 1:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 1:12 PM IST

    സപ്ലൈകോ മൊബൈൽ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റുകൾ സഞ്ചാരം തുടങ്ങി

    ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല: ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ൾ ചെ​യ്ത പ്ര​കാ​രം പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ​പ്ലൈ​കോ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ‌​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സ​ബ്‌​സി​ഡി ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള മാ​വേ​ലി സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റു പ്ര​മു​ഖ ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ത്പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​തി​ലൂ​ടെ ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    ജി​ല്ലാ​ത​ല ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വും ഫ്ലാ​ഗ് ഓ​ഫും ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല സ​പ്ലൈ​കൊ ഡി​പ്പോ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ ജോ​ഷി​ത നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഡി​പ്പോ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ വി.​എ​സ്. റ​യ്നോ​ൾ​ഡ്, ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ വി​നീ​ഷ് ദി​ലീ​പ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:SUPPLYCOCherthalalocalnewsalapuzha news
    News Summary - Supplyco mobile supermarkets begin operations.
