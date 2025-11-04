Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Nov 2025 1:12 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Nov 2025 1:12 PM IST
സപ്ലൈകോ മൊബൈൽ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റുകൾ സഞ്ചാരം തുടങ്ങി
News Summary - Supplyco mobile supermarkets begin operations.
ചേർത്തല: ജില്ലയിലെ എല്ലാ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലും ഷെഡ്യൂൾ ചെയ്ത പ്രകാരം പ്രത്യേകം ക്രമീകരിച്ച വാഹനത്തിൽ സപ്ലൈകോ മൊബൈൽ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റുകൾ സഞ്ചാരം ആരംഭിച്ചു. സബ്സിഡി ഇനത്തിലുള്ള മാവേലി സാധനങ്ങളും മറ്റു പ്രമുഖ ബ്രാൻഡുകളുടെ ഉത്പന്നങ്ങളും ഇതിലൂടെ ലഭിക്കും.
ജില്ലാതല ഉദ്ഘാടനവും ഫ്ലാഗ് ഓഫും ചേർത്തല സപ്ലൈകൊ ഡിപ്പോ അങ്കണത്തിൽ നഗരസഭ കൗൺസിലർ ജോഷിത നിർവഹിച്ചു. ഡിപ്പോ മാനേജർ വി.എസ്. റയ്നോൾഡ്, ജൂനിയർ മാനേജർ വിനീഷ് ദിലീപ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
