Madhyamam
    Chengannur
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2026 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2026 9:38 AM IST

    നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടി

    നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടി
    നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ സീ​നി​യ​ർ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ സി.​നി​ഷ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ: ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സ്ക്വാ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ 25-ാം വാ​ർ​ഡി​ലെ പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന റോ​ഡ​ര​കി​ലെ മു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ക​ൾ പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു​മാ​റ്റി.

    പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ല്പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സീ​നി​യ​ർ പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ സി.​നി​ഷ, പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ സി. ​മ​നോ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന. കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ സി​നി ബി​ജു​വി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​തി​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

