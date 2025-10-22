Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    22 Oct 2025 11:13 AM IST
    22 Oct 2025 11:13 AM IST

    കാപ്പ നിയമപ്രകാരം നാടുകടത്തി

    കാപ്പ നിയമപ്രകാരം നാടുകടത്തി
    റെ​ജി​മോ​ൻ

    അ​രൂ​ർ: കു​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ട്, ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​രൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യി നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ കാ​പ്പ നി​യ​മ പ്ര​കാ​രം നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി.

    എ​ഴു​പു​ന്ന കാ​ക്ക​ത്തു​രു​ത്ത് ക​ല്ലു​ങ്ക​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ റെ​ജി​മോ​നെ ( 29) ആ​ണ് ആ​റു​മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ നി​ന്നും വി​ല​ക്കി എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റേ​ഞ്ച് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡോ. ​സ​തീ​ഷ് ബി​നോ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:AroorAlappuzhaKAAPA
