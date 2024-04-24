Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Aroor
    24 April 2024 2:02 PM GMT
    24 April 2024 3:03 PM GMT

    കൈതപ്പുഴക്കായലിൽ മധ്യവയസ്കന്റെ മൃതശരീരം കണ്ടെത്തി.

    deadbody
    Representational image

    അരൂർ: അരൂർ - ഇടക്കെച്ചി പാലത്തിൻറെ പ്രവേശന ഭാഗത്ത് വലതു ഭാഗത്തുള്ള സ്നേഹാരാമത്തിന്റെ കിഴക്കുഭാഗത്ത് കായലിനരികിൽ മധ്യവയസ്കന്റെ മൃതശരീരം കാണപ്പെട്ടു. എറണാകുളം നായരമ്പലം പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ കാണാതായതായി രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തിട്ടുള്ള എടവനക്കാട് സ്വദേശിയായ 62കാരനായ റഷീദിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം ആണെന്നാണ് സൂചന. അരൂർ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തി അനന്തര നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. എടവനക്കാട് പൊലീസ് മൃതശരീരം ഏറ്റെടുത്തു.

    MissingDead Body found
