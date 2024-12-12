Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 4:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 4:57 AM GMT

    ആറാട്ടുപുഴയിൽ അപ്രതീക്ഷിത കടൽക്ഷോഭം

    ആറാട്ടുപുഴയിൽ അപ്രതീക്ഷിത കടൽക്ഷോഭം
    ആ​റാ​ട്ടു​പു​ഴ: അ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ക​ട​ൽ​ക്ഷോ​ഭം ആ​റാ​ട്ടു​പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ദു​രി​തം വി​ത​ച്ചു. ക​ട​ൽ​ഭി​ത്തി ദു​ർ​ബ​ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ട​ൽ​വെ​ള്ളം അ​ടി​ച്ച​ക​യ​റി​യ​ത്.

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് ക​ട​ൽ​ക്ഷോ​ഭം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്തു​വ​രെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു. വ​ല​യ​ഴീ​ക്ക​ൽ -തൃ​ക്കു​ന്ന​പ്പു​ഴ തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ റോ​ഡ് ക​വി​ഞ്ഞ് ക​ട​ൽ​വെ​ള്ളം കി​ഴ​ക്കോ​ട്ട് ഒ​ഴു​കി. പെ​രു​മ്പ​ള്ളി, രാ​മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി, വ​ട്ട​ച്ചാ​ൽ, ആ​റാ​ട്ടു​പു​ഴ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റെ ജു​മാ​മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ന് വ​ട​ക്ക് ഭാ​ഗം മു​ത​ൽ കാ​ർ​ത്തി​ക ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​ത്താ​ണ് ദു​രി​തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:ArattupuzhaSea Storm
    News Summary - Unexpected sea storm in Arattupuzha
