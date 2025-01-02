Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 10:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 10:46 PM IST

    തദ്ദേശ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​: കരട്​ വോട്ടർ പട്ടിക വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​

    തദ്ദേശ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​: കരട്​ വോട്ടർ പട്ടിക വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: 31 ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ലെ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്​ പു​തു​ക്കി​യ ക​ര​ട്​ വോ​ട്ട​ർ​പ​ട്ടി​ക വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യും അ​ന്തി​മ​പ​ട്ടി​ക 28നും ​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ എ. ​ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ക​ര​ട് പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ പേ​ര് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ജ​നു​വ​രി മൂ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. 2025 ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​നോ അ​തി​ന് മു​മ്പോ 18 വ​യ​സ്സ്​​ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ പേ​ര് ചേ​ർ​ക്കാം. അ​തി​നാ​യി www.sec.kerala.gov.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​ണം.

    TAGS:elections
    News Summary - Local Body by-elections: Draft voter list on Friday
