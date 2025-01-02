Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 10:46 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 10:46 PM IST
തദ്ദേശ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: കരട് വോട്ടർ പട്ടിക വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Local Body by-elections: Draft voter list on Friday
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 31 തദ്ദേശ വാർഡുകളിലെ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് പുതുക്കിയ കരട് വോട്ടർപട്ടിക വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയും അന്തിമപട്ടിക 28നും പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷണർ എ. ഷാജഹാൻ അറിയിച്ചു. കരട് പട്ടികയിൽ പേര് ഉൾപ്പെടാത്തവർക്ക് ജനുവരി മൂന്ന് മുതൽ 18 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. 2025 ജനുവരി ഒന്നിനോ അതിന് മുമ്പോ 18 വയസ്സ് പൂർത്തിയായവർക്ക് പേര് ചേർക്കാം. അതിനായി www.sec.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ഓൺലൈനായി അപേക്ഷിക്കണം.
