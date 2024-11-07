ഗാന്ധിധാം എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ എൽ.എച്ച്.ബി കോച്ചുകൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Nov 2024 1:06 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Nov 2024 1:06 PM GMT
ഗാന്ധിധാം എക്സ്പ്രസിൽ എൽ.എച്ച്.ബി കോച്ചുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - LHB Coaches in Gandhidham Express
പാലക്കാട്: സുരക്ഷ വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും യാത്രക്കാർക്ക് സുഖപ്രദമായ യാത്ര ഉറപ്പാക്കാനും നമ്പർ 16336/16335 നാഗർകോവിൽ-ഗാന്ധിധാം-നാഗർകോവിൽ എക്സ്പ്രസിന്റെ നിലവിലെ റേക്ക് എൽ.എച്ച്.ബി (ലിങ്ക്-ഹോഫ്മാൻ-ബുഷ്) കോച്ചുകളാക്കി മാറ്റും. നവംബർ 26 മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരും.
