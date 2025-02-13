Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    നിയമസഭാ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവം : മെഗാ ഇവന്റ് അവാർഡ് മാധ്യമത്തിന്

    നിയമസഭാ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവം : മെഗാ ഇവന്റ് അവാർഡ് മാധ്യമത്തിന്
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള നിയമസഭാ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവത്തിന്റെ മൂന്നാം പതിപ്പിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ജനുവരി 7 മുതൽ 13 വരെ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച മെഗാഷോ ഇവന്റുകളിൽ മികച്ചത് അവതരിപ്പിച്ച മാധ്യമസ്ഥാപനത്തിനുള്ള മെഗാ ഇവന്റ് അവാർഡ് ഹാർമോണിയസ് കേരള അവതരിപ്പിച്ച മാധ്യമം ദിനപത്രത്തിന് ലഭിച്ചു.

    ലെജിസ്ലേച്ചർ കാർണിവൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച റിപ്പോർട്ടർ ചാനൽ രണ്ടാമതും ഈണം മെഗാ ഇവന്റ് അവതരിപ്പിച്ച കൈരളി ചാനലിനെ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തേയ്ക്കും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. പ്രമോദ് പയ്യന്നൂർ, ഡോ. നീന പ്രസാദ്, ഷാജി സി ബേബി എന്നിവർ ഉൾപ്പെട്ട ജൂറി ആണ് അവാർഡ് ജേതാക്കളെ തീരുമാനിച്ചത്.

