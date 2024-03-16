Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    16 March 2024 9:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2024 9:16 AM GMT

    സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക്‌ ലീവ്‌ സറണ്ടർ അനുവദിച്ചു

    സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക്‌ ലീവ്‌ സറണ്ടർ അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ 2024–25ലെ ലീവ്‌ സറണ്ടർ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ലാസ്‌റ്റ്‌ ഗ്രേഡ്‌ ജീവനക്കാർക്കും ജി.പി.എഫ്‌ ഇല്ലാത്തവർക്കും ആനുകൂല്യം പണമായി ലഭിക്കും. മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക്‌ പി.എഫിൽ ലയിപ്പിക്കും.

    government employees leave Surrender
    leave Surrender of government employees granted
