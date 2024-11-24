ചേലക്കരയിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്റെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കുറഞ്ഞത് പരിശോധിക്കും-കെ. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 Nov 2024 10:43 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 Nov 2024 10:43 AM GMT
ചേലക്കരയിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്റെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കുറഞ്ഞത് പരിശോധിക്കും-കെ. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻtext_fields
News Summary - LDF's majority in Chelakkara will at least be checked-K. Radhakrishnan
തൃശ്ശൂർ: ചേലക്കരയിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്റെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കുറഞ്ഞത് പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്ന് ആലത്തൂർ എം.പി കെ. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ. ചേലക്കരയിലെ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് വർധിച്ചത് പ്രത്യേക സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണെന്നും കെ. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
വർഗീയ വേർതിരിവ് നടത്താനുള്ള ശ്രമം നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ വോട്ട് ശതമാനം കൂടിയ സാഹചര്യം പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്നും രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
