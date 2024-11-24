Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 10:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 10:43 AM GMT

    ചേലക്കരയിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്റെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കുറഞ്ഞത് പരിശോധിക്കും-കെ. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ

    തൃശ്ശൂർ: ചേലക്കരയിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്റെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കുറഞ്ഞത് പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്ന് ആലത്തൂർ എം.പി കെ. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ. ചേലക്കരയിലെ ബി.ജെ.പി വോട്ട് വർധിച്ചത് പ്രത്യേക സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണെന്നും കെ. രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ പറഞ്ഞു.

    വർ​ഗീയ വേർതിരിവ് നടത്താനുള്ള ശ്രമം നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ വോട്ട് ശതമാനം കൂടിയ സാഹചര്യം പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്നും രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:ChelakkaraK. Radhakrishnan
    News Summary - LDF's majority in Chelakkara will at least be checked-K. Radhakrishnan
