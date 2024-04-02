Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
2 April 2024
2 April 2024
എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി പന്ന്യൻ രവീന്ദ്രന്റെ കൈവശമുള്ളത് 3000 രൂപtext_fields
News Summary - LDF candidate Pannyan Ravindran has 3000 rupees
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി പന്ന്യൻ രവീന്ദ്രന്റെ കൈവശമുള്ളത് 3000 രൂപ. ബാങ്കിൽ 59,729 രൂപയുണ്ട്. കൈയിലുള്ള ആകെ തുക 62,729 രൂപയാണ്. നാമനിർദേശ പത്രികക്ക് ഒപ്പം സമർപ്പിച്ച സ്വത്തുവിവരമാണ്.
പന്ന്യന്റെ പേരിൽ അഞ്ച ്ലക്ഷം രൂപ വിലമതിക്കുന്ന ഭൂമിയുണ്ട്. 1600 ചതുരശ്ര അടിയുള്ള വീടുമുണ്ട്. ഇവയുടെയെല്ലാം വിപണി മൂല്യം 11 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ്. മുൻ എം.പി എന്ന നിലയിലുള്ള പെൻഷനാണ് വരുമാനമാർഗം. ഭാര്യയുടെ കൈവശം 2000 രൂപയുണ്ട്. അതോയൊപ്പം 2.5 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വിലമതിക്കുന്ന 48 ഗ്രാം സ്വർണവുമുണ്ടെന്നാണ് കണക്ക്.
