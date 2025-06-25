Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 8:17 AM IST
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 8:17 AM IST

    കണ്ണൂരിൽ അഭിഭാഷകൻ വീട്ടിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    കണ്ണൂരിൽ അഭിഭാഷകൻ വീട്ടിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    ഉളിക്കൽ: കണ്ണൂർ ഇരിട്ടി ഉളക്കിലിൽ അഭിഭാഷകനെ വീട്ടിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. നെല്ലിക്കാംപൊയിൽ പുളിച്ച മാക്കത്തൊട്ടിയിൽ കുര്യൻ ജോസഫാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹത്തിന് രണ്ട് ദിവസത്തെ പഴക്കമുള്ളതായി സംശയിക്കുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം പരിയാരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    ഭാര്യ:ഏലിയമ്മ (എൽസി). മക്കൾ: മെർലിൻ കെ ജോസഫ് (സെയിൽസ് ടാക്സ്,പൂനെ), ഇമ്മാനുവൽ കെ ജോസഫ് (ന്യൂസിലാൻഡ്). സംസ്ക്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച നെല്ലിക്കാംപൊയിൽ പള്ളി സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ.

    TAGS:Death Newslawyerkannur
    X