Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    15 July 2024 4:27 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 July 2024 4:27 PM GMT

    കൊങ്കണിലെ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ: നാല് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

    train service
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കൊങ്കൺ പാതയിൽ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലിനെ തുടർന്ന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പുറപ്പെടേണ്ടിയിരുന്നതടക്കം നാല് ട്രെയിനുകൾ പൂർണമായും റദ്ദാക്കി. തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയിലെ 16345 ലോകമാന്യതിലക്-തിരുവനന്തപുരം നേത്രാവതി, 12201 ലോകമാന്യതിലക്-കൊച്ചുവേളി ഗരീബ്രഥ്, 17 നുള്ള 16346 തിരുവനന്തപുരം -ലോകമാന്യതിലക് നേത്രവതി, 18 നുള്ള 12202 കൊച്ചുവേളി -ലോകമാന്യതിലക് നേത്രാവതി എന്നിവയാണ് പൂർണാമായും റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    indian railway train service Landslides
    sidekick