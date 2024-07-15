കൊങ്കണിലെ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ: നാല് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
15 July 2024
15 July 2024
കൊങ്കണിലെ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ: നാല് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Landslides in Konkan: Four trains cancelled
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കൊങ്കൺ പാതയിൽ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലിനെ തുടർന്ന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പുറപ്പെടേണ്ടിയിരുന്നതടക്കം നാല് ട്രെയിനുകൾ പൂർണമായും റദ്ദാക്കി. തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയിലെ 16345 ലോകമാന്യതിലക്-തിരുവനന്തപുരം നേത്രാവതി, 12201 ലോകമാന്യതിലക്-കൊച്ചുവേളി ഗരീബ്രഥ്, 17 നുള്ള 16346 തിരുവനന്തപുരം -ലോകമാന്യതിലക് നേത്രവതി, 18 നുള്ള 12202 കൊച്ചുവേളി -ലോകമാന്യതിലക് നേത്രാവതി എന്നിവയാണ് പൂർണാമായും റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.
