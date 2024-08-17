Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഉരുള്‍പൊട്ടല്‍:...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 12:38 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 12:38 PM GMT

    ഉരുള്‍പൊട്ടല്‍: നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ വിവരം ശേഖരിക്കുന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉരുള്‍പൊട്ടല്‍: നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ വിവരം ശേഖരിക്കുന്നു
    cancel

    കൽപ്പറ്റ: മുണ്ടക്കൈ-ചൂരല്‍മല ദുരന്തത്തില്‍ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ വിവരം മോട്ടോര്‍ വാഹന വകുപ്പ് ശേഖരിക്കുന്നു. പൂര്‍ണ്ണമായി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട വാഹനങ്ങള്‍, ഉപയോഗ യോഗ്യമല്ലാത്ത വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവയുടെ വിവരങ്ങളാണ് ശേഖരിക്കുക. വാഹന രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷന്‍ നമ്പര്‍, ഉടമസ്ഥന്റെ പേര്, മറ്റു വിവരങ്ങള്‍ അറിയുന്നവര്‍ കല്‍പ്പറ്റ റീജണല്‍ ട്രാന്‍സ്‌പോര്‍ട്ട് ഓഫീസില്‍ നേരിട്ടോ, തപാല്‍, ഫോണ്‍, ഇ-മെയില്‍ മുഖേനയോ അറിയിക്കണമെന്ന് ആര്‍.ടി.ഒ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഫോണ്‍- 9188961929, 04936- 202607 നമ്പറുകളില്‍ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം. ഇ-മെയില്‍ kl12.mvd@kerala.gov.in

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wayanad Landslidelost vehicles
    News Summary - Landslide: Collecting information on lost vehicles
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick