    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2024 6:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2024 6:15 PM GMT

    കുവൈത്ത് ദുരന്തം: എം.എ. യൂസുഫലി 1.2 കോടി കൈമാറി

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ മം​ഗ​ഫ് ലേ​ബ​ര്‍ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ലു​ലു ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ര്‍മാ​ന്‍ എം.​എ. യൂ​സു​ഫ​ലി 1.2 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ ന​ൽ​കി. ഓ​രോ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നും അ‌​ഞ്ചു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വീ​ത​മാ​ണ് ന​ല്‍കു​ക. മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് നോ​ര്‍ക്ക ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ പ​ട്ടി​ക പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് തു​ക കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    ലു​ലു ഗ്രൂ​പ് മേ​ഖ​ല ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ജോ​യ് ഷ​ഡാ​ന​ന്ദ​ന്‍, നോ​ര്‍ക്ക റൂ​ട്സ് ചീ​ഫ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ര്‍ അ​ജി​ത് കോ​ള​ശ്ശേ​രി​ക്ക്​ തു​ക കൈ​മാ​റി.

