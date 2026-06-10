സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോട് സംസാരിച്ചു നിൽക്കെ തെങ്ങ് ദേഹത്ത് വീണ് മരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 10 Jun 2026 10:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Jun 2026 10:59 AM IST
സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോട് സംസാരിച്ചു നിൽക്കെ തെങ്ങ് ദേഹത്ത് വീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Kumbala Tragedy: Mosque Presiden Dies After Coconut Tree Falls on Him
കുമ്പള (കാസർകോട്): തെങ്ങ് ദേഹത്ത് വീണ് പള്ളി പ്രസിഡൻറ് മരിച്ചു. കുമ്പള പെർവാഡ് കടപ്പുറത്തെ അബ്ദുല്ല (68)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 8.30 മണിയോടെ കടപ്പുറത്ത് പി.വി.എസ് മൈതാനത്തിന് സമീപം സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോട് സംസാരിച്ചു നിൽക്കെയാണ് അപകടം. സുഹൃത്തുക്കളായ ഇബ്രാഹിം, ഹസൈനാർ എന്നിവർ ഓടി മാറി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.
ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ അബ്ദുല്ലയെ കുമ്പള ജില്ല സഹകരണ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഭാര്യ: സക്കീന. മക്കൾ: എനീഫ, ശംസുദീൻ, അമീർ, സൈനബ, മിസ്രിയ, ഖദീജ. മരുമക്കൾ: സത്താർ, തസ്ലീം, സിദ്ദീഖ്, ആയിഷ, ഫാത്തിമ, ഷഹാന.
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