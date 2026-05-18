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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി മിന്നൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2026 10:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2026 11:40 AM IST

    കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി മിന്നൽ ബസ് ഓട്ടോയിൽ ഇടിച്ച് മൂന്ന് പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; മരിച്ചത് മാതാപിതാക്കളും മകനും

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    കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി മിന്നൽ ബസ് ഓട്ടോയിൽ ഇടിച്ച് മൂന്ന് പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; മരിച്ചത് മാതാപിതാക്കളും മകനും
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    വൈത്തിരി: കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസും ഓട്ടോയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ മൂന്ന് പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. വയനാട് പഴയ വൈത്തിരിയിലാണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് നിന്നും മാനന്തവാടിയിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന മിന്നൽ സർവീസ് ബസാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. ഓട്ടോഡ്രൈവർ ചീരാൽ പഴൂർ മുച്ചിയിൽ നാരായണൻ (44), ഭാര്യ ഷിജി (40), മകൻ അമൻ (16) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

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