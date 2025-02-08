കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ യാത്രക്കാരനെ ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ച് രക്ഷകരായി കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ജീവനക്കാർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Feb 2025 4:41 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Feb 2025 4:41 PM IST
കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ യാത്രക്കാരനെ ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ച് രക്ഷകരായി കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ജീവനക്കാർtext_fields
News Summary - KSRTC employees took collapsed passenger to the hospital
അങ്കമാലി: കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസ്സിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ യാത്രക്കാരന് രക്ഷകരായി ബസ് ജീവനക്കാരും യാത്രക്കാരും. ഒക്കൽ നെല്ലാടൻ വീട്ടിൽ ഷീലാ ഗോപിയാണ് (42) അങ്കമാലിക്ക് അടുത്തുവച്ച് ബസിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണത്.
യാത്രക്കാരിയെ ഉടൻ ലിറ്റിൽ ഫ്ലവർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ തീവ്ര പരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ എത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പ്രഥമ ശുശ്രൂഷ നൽകി ഷീലയെ വിട്ടയച്ചു.
