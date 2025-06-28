Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:25 PM IST
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:25 PM IST

    പോക്സോ കേസിൽ കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി കണ്ടക്ടർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    കൊല്ലം: കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി കണ്ടക്ടർ പോക്സോ കേസിൽ അറസ്റ്റിലായി. പുനലൂർ ഡിപ്പോയിലെ കണ്ടക്ടർ അജയഘോഷാണ് പിടിയിൽ ആയത്. കുന്നിക്കോട് പൊലീസ് ആണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. ബസിൽ വച്ച് പത്താം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് നേരെ ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമം നടത്തി എന്നാണ് കേസ്.

    TAGS:KSRTC ConductorKSRTCArrestPOCSOPOCSO Case
