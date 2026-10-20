ഫാസ്ടാഗ് കാലി; പന്നിയങ്കര ടോൾ പ്ലാസയിൽ അഞ്ച് കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസുകൾ പിടിച്ചിട്ടു

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exit_to_app
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ഫാസ്ടാഗ് കാലി; പന്നിയങ്കര ടോൾ പ്ലാസയിൽ അഞ്ച് കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസുകൾ പിടിച്ചിട്ടുtext_fields
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News Summary - Fastag Balance Issue Blocks Buses
തശൂർ: ഫാസ്ടാഗിൽ പണമില്ലാത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് പന്നിയങ്കര ടോൾ പ്ലാസയിൽ കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസുകൾ തടഞ്ഞു. അന്തർസംസ്ഥാന ബസുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ചെണ്ണമാണ് തടഞ്ഞത്. തൃശൂരിലേക്ക് വരികയായിരുന്ന ബസുകളാണ് ടോൾ പ്ലാസയിൽ തടഞ്ഞിട്ടത്. ജീവനക്കാർ തൃശൂർ ഡിപ്പോയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഗൂഗ്ൾ പേ വഴി പ്ലാസയിലേക്ക് പണമയച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് ബസുകൾ വിട്ടയച്ചത്.
ഇതിനിടെ ബസുകൾ തടഞ്ഞതോടെ യാത്രക്കാർ ബസ് ജീവനക്കാരുമായി വാക്കുതർക്കത്തിലായി. പിന്നാലെ ബദൽ സംവിധാനം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.
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