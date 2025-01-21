എടപ്പാളിൽ കെ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ടി.സി ബസും ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; 30ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Jan 2025 10:21 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Jan 2025 10:23 AM IST
എടപ്പാളിൽ കെ.എസ്.ആര്.ടി.സി ബസും ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; 30ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - KSRTC bus collides with tourist bus in Edapal; Around 30 people were injured
എടപ്പാൾ: കുറ്റിപ്പുറം-എടപ്പാൾ സംസ്ഥാന പാതയിലെ മാണൂരില് കെ.എസ്.ആര്.ടി.സി ബസും ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 30ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. മൂന്നുപേരുടെ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമാണ്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലര്ച്ചെ 2.50-ന് ആണ് അപകടം.
മാനന്തവാടിയിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന കെ.എസ്.ആര്.ടി.സി ബസും കാസർകോഡ് നിന്നും എറണാകുളത്തേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസുമാണ് കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചത്.
പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ എടപ്പാള് ഹോസ്പിറ്റല്, കോട്ടക്കല് മിംസ്, തൃശൂര് മെഡിക്കല് കോളജ് ആശുപത്രി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story