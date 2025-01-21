Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎടപ്പാളിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 10:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 10:23 AM IST

    എടപ്പാളിൽ കെ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ടി.സി ബസും ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; 30ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എടപ്പാളിൽ കെ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ടി.സി ബസും ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; 30ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    cancel

    എടപ്പാൾ: കുറ്റിപ്പുറം-എടപ്പാൾ സംസ്ഥാന പാതയിലെ മാണൂരില്‍ കെ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ടി.സി ബസും ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 30ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. മൂന്നുപേരുടെ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമാണ്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെ 2.50-ന് ആണ് അപകടം.

    മാനന്തവാടിയിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന കെ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ടി.സി ബസും കാസർകോഡ് നിന്നും എറണാകുളത്തേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് ബസുമാണ് കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചത്.

    പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ എടപ്പാള്‍ ഹോസ്പിറ്റല്‍, കോട്ടക്കല്‍ മിംസ്, തൃശൂര്‍ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bus AccidentTourist busKSRTCEdapal
    News Summary - KSRTC bus collides with tourist bus in Edapal; Around 30 people were injured
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X