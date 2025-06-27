കെ.എസ്​.ഇ.ബി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ മുടങ്ങും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ മുടങ്ങുംtext_fields
News Summary - KSEB online services will be disrupted
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കസ്റ്റമർ റിലേഷൻസ് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് സോഫ്റ്റ്വെയർ പരിഷ്കരിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബിയുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ കൺസ്യൂമർ പോർട്ടലായ വെബ് സെൽഫ് സർവിസ് (wss.kseb.in), കൺസ്യൂമർ മൊബൈൽ ആപ്, ടോൾ ഫ്രീ നമ്പറായ 1912, ഓട്ടോമാറ്റിക് പരാതി രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ നമ്പറായ 9496001912 (കാൾ/വാട്സ്ആപ്) എന്നിവ ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11 മുതൽ പുലർച്ച മൂന്നുവരെ ലഭ്യമാകില്ല.
ഈ സമയത്ത് സെക്ഷൻ ഓഫിസുകൾ മുഖേന മാത്രമേ പരാതികൾ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാനാവൂവെന്ന് കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി അറിയിച്ചു.
