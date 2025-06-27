Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകെ.എസ്​.ഇ.ബി ഓൺലൈൻ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 9:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 9:54 PM IST

    കെ.എസ്​.ഇ.ബി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ മുടങ്ങും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ.എസ്​.ഇ.ബി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ മുടങ്ങും
    cancel

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ക​സ്റ്റ​മ​ർ റി​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് സോ​ഫ്റ്റ്‌​വെ​യ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ക​ൺ​സ്യൂ​മ​ർ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ലാ​യ വെ​ബ് സെ​ൽ​ഫ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് (wss.kseb.in), ക​ൺ​സ്യൂ​മ​ർ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ആ​പ്, ടോ​ൾ ഫ്രീ ​ന​മ്പ​റാ​യ 1912, ഓ​ട്ടോ​മാ​റ്റി​ക് പ​രാ​തി ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​മ്പ​റാ​യ 9496001912 (കാ​ൾ/​വാ​ട്​​സ്ആ​പ്) എ​ന്നി​വ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 11 മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കി​ല്ല.

    ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് സെ​ക്​​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ൾ മു​ഖേ​ന മാ​ത്ര​മേ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​നാ​വൂ​വെ​ന്ന്​ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KSEB
    News Summary - KSEB online services will be disrupted
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X