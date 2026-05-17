കോഴിക്കോട് കനത്ത മഴയും: ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 17 May 2026 7:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 May 2026 7:31 PM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് കനത്ത മഴയും: ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Heavy rains in Kozhikode: One person dies after being struck by lightning
കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോട് കനത്ത മഴയും മിന്നലും. ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. കൂടരഞ്ഞി കൂമ്പാറമുണ്ടുമല ഇളംപുള്ളിയിൽ ജെയ്സനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. വൈകിട്ടോടെയാണ് ജില്ലയിലെ കിഴക്കൻ മലയോര മേഖലയിൽ മഴയും ഇടിമിന്നലും ഉണ്ടായത്. താമരശ്ശേരിയിലും നാലു പേർക്ക് മിന്നലേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. പുതുപ്പാടിയിൽ വീടിനകത്ത് നിൽക്കുമ്പോഴാണ് ഇവർക്ക് മിന്നലേറ്റത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ താമരശ്ശേരി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
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