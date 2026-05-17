Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകോഴിക്കോട് കനത്ത...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2026 7:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2026 7:31 PM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട് കനത്ത മഴയും: ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോഴിക്കോട് കനത്ത മഴയും: ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോട് കനത്ത മഴയും മിന്നലും. ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. കൂടരഞ്ഞി കൂമ്പാറമുണ്ടുമല ഇളംപുള്ളിയിൽ ജെയ്സനാണ് മരിച്ചത്‌. വൈകിട്ടോടെയാണ് ജില്ലയിലെ കിഴക്കൻ മലയോര മേഖലയിൽ മഴയും ഇടിമിന്നലും ഉണ്ടായത്. താമരശ്ശേരിയിലും നാലു പേർക്ക് മിന്നലേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. പുതുപ്പാടിയിൽ വീടിനകത്ത് നിൽക്കുമ്പോഴാണ് ഇവർക്ക് മിന്നലേറ്റത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ താമരശ്ശേരി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:RainThunderstormweather newsKozhikode
    News Summary - Heavy rains in Kozhikode: One person dies after being struck by lightning
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X