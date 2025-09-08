Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 12:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 12:19 AM IST

    ഒന്നരവർഷംമുമ്പ് ബാഡ്മിന്‍റണിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ എസ്.ഐ മരിച്ചു

    kozhikode crime branch SI collapsed and fell unconscious while playing badminton dies after 18 months
    ശ്രീകുമാർ

    ബാലുശ്ശേരി: ഒന്നര വർഷംമുമ്പ് കോഴിക്കോട് പൊലീസ് ക്ലബിൽ നടന്ന ബാഡ്മിന്‍റൺ മത്സരത്തിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് അബോധാവസ്ഥയിലായ ക്രൈംബ്രാഞ്ച് കോഴിക്കോട് സബ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ കെ.പി. ശ്രീകുമാർ (55) നിര്യാതനായി.

    പിതാവ്: കിനാലൂർ കച്ചേരിക്കണ്ടി ഇല്ലത്ത് പൊയിൽ പരേതനായ രാമചന്ദ്രമേനോൻ. മാതാവ്: സുഭദ്രാമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: ഷീന. മക്കൾ: ഹരിപ്രസാദ്, ഗോപിക. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അജിത്ത് കുമാർ, പരേതനായ സുരേഷ് കുമാർ.


    TAGS:badmintoncrime branchcollapsesObituary
    News Summary - kozhikode crime branch SI collapsed and fell unconscious while playing badminton dies after 18 months
