Posted Ondate_range 8 Sept 2025 12:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Sept 2025 12:19 AM IST
ഒന്നരവർഷംമുമ്പ് ബാഡ്മിന്റണിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ എസ്.ഐ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - kozhikode crime branch SI collapsed and fell unconscious while playing badminton dies after 18 months
ബാലുശ്ശേരി: ഒന്നര വർഷംമുമ്പ് കോഴിക്കോട് പൊലീസ് ക്ലബിൽ നടന്ന ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ മത്സരത്തിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് അബോധാവസ്ഥയിലായ ക്രൈംബ്രാഞ്ച് കോഴിക്കോട് സബ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ കെ.പി. ശ്രീകുമാർ (55) നിര്യാതനായി.
പിതാവ്: കിനാലൂർ കച്ചേരിക്കണ്ടി ഇല്ലത്ത് പൊയിൽ പരേതനായ രാമചന്ദ്രമേനോൻ. മാതാവ്: സുഭദ്രാമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: ഷീന. മക്കൾ: ഹരിപ്രസാദ്, ഗോപിക. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അജിത്ത് കുമാർ, പരേതനായ സുരേഷ് കുമാർ.
