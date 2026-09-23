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കൊയ്യോട് ഉമർ മുസ്ലിയാർ സമസ്ത ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറിtext_fields
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News Summary - Koyyode Umar Musliyar Elected as New General Secretary of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama
കോഴിക്കോട്: സമസ്ത കേരള ജംഇയ്യത്തുൽ ഉലമയുടെ പുതിയ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയായി കൊയ്യോട് ഉമർ മുസ്ലിയാരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. മരണപ്പെട്ട പ്രൊഫ.കെ ആലിക്കുട്ടി മുസ്ലിയാർക്ക് പകരമായാണ് ഉമർ മുസ്ലിയാരെ സമസ്തയുടെ 40 അംഗ മുശാവറ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. നിലവിൽ സംഘടനയുടെ ട്രഷററായിരുന്നു. പുതിയ ട്രഷററായി എം.ടി അബ്ദുല്ല മുസ്ലിയാരെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. സമസ്തയുടെ ജോയിൻ സെക്രട്ടറിയായിരുന്നു എം.ടി അബ്ദുല്ല മുസ്ലിയാർ.
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