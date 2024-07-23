Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 23 July 2024 4:42 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 July 2024 4:42 PM GMT

    കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊയിലാണ്ടി ചെങ്ങോട്ട്കാവ് സ്വദേശി ആർ.കെ അസീസ് (58) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ ആർ.കെ.അഹമ്മദിന്റെയും എം.പി സുബൈദയുടെയും മകനാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: ഫൗസിയ. മക്കൾ: ഫർഹ അസീസ്, അഫ്ര അസീസ്. മരുമകൻ: ഷമീം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ, റാഫി, ഫൈസൽ, ഷെറീന.

    TAGS:Koyilandi native death
    News Summary - Koyilandi native passes away in Kuwait
