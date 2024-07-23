കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 July 2024
23 July 2024
കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Koyilandi native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊയിലാണ്ടി ചെങ്ങോട്ട്കാവ് സ്വദേശി ആർ.കെ അസീസ് (58) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ ആർ.കെ.അഹമ്മദിന്റെയും എം.പി സുബൈദയുടെയും മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: ഫൗസിയ. മക്കൾ: ഫർഹ അസീസ്, അഫ്ര അസീസ്. മരുമകൻ: ഷമീം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ, റാഫി, ഫൈസൽ, ഷെറീന.
