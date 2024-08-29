Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    29 Aug 2024
    29 Aug 2024

    കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശിനി മലേഷ്യയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശിനി മലേഷ്യയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    അസ്മ

    കൊയിലാണ്ടി: മുൻ പഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ പരേതനായ എം. അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി ഹാജിയുടെ മകൾ സാദിഖ്‌ മൻസിലിൽ അസ്മ (63) മലേഷ്യയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി.

    ഭർത്താവ്: അബ്ദുസ്സലാം (ടി.കെ ഹൗസ്), മക്കൾ: അഫ്സൽ,സബീറ,നസ്രിൻ
    മരുമക്കൾ:അസ്വിൻ,ഇസ്മാഈൽ, നൂരി യുസ്മ (എല്ലാവരും മലേഷ്യ).
    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സി.എം അഹമ്മദ്, സി.എം ഹാരിസ്, എസ്.എം അബ്ദുറഷീദ്, എസ്.എം സാദിഖ്, എസ്.എം. സാഹിറ, എസ്.എം.കുൽസു, എസ്.എം അബ്ദുല്ലത്തീഫ്, പരേതരായ സി.എം ഹാഷിം, സി.എം ഇസ്മായിൽ.

