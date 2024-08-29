കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശിനി മലേഷ്യയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Aug 2024 9:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Aug 2024 9:26 AM GMT
കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശിനി മലേഷ്യയിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
കൊയിലാണ്ടി: മുൻ പഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ് പരേതനായ എം. അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി ഹാജിയുടെ മകൾ സാദിഖ് മൻസിലിൽ അസ്മ (63) മലേഷ്യയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി.
ഭർത്താവ്: അബ്ദുസ്സലാം (ടി.കെ ഹൗസ്), മക്കൾ: അഫ്സൽ,സബീറ,നസ്രിൻ
മരുമക്കൾ:അസ്വിൻ,ഇസ്മാഈൽ, നൂരി യുസ്മ (എല്ലാവരും മലേഷ്യ).
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സി.എം അഹമ്മദ്, സി.എം ഹാരിസ്, എസ്.എം അബ്ദുറഷീദ്, എസ്.എം സാദിഖ്, എസ്.എം. സാഹിറ, എസ്.എം.കുൽസു, എസ്.എം അബ്ദുല്ലത്തീഫ്, പരേതരായ സി.എം ഹാഷിം, സി.എം ഇസ്മായിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story