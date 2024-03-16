Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    16 March 2024 10:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2024 10:09 AM GMT

    കോട്ടത്തറ ട്രൈബല്‍ സ്‌പെഷ്യാലിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയെ താലൂക്ക് ആസ്ഥാന ആശുപത്രിയായി ഉയര്‍ത്തി

    കോട്ടത്തറ ട്രൈബല്‍ സ്‌പെഷ്യാലിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയെ താലൂക്ക് ആസ്ഥാന ആശുപത്രിയായി ഉയര്‍ത്തി
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പാലക്കാട് കോട്ടത്തറ ട്രൈബല്‍ സ്‌പെഷ്യാലിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയെ 'അട്ടപ്പാടി ട്രൈബല്‍ താലൂക്ക് സ്‌പെഷ്യാലിറ്റി ആശുപത്രി കോട്ടത്തറ' എന്ന് പുനര്‍ നാമകരണം ചെയ്തും താലൂക്ക് ആസ്ഥാന ആശുപത്രിയായി പദവി ഉയര്‍ത്തിയും ഉത്തരവായതായി മന്ത്രി വീണ ജോര്‍ജ്.

    ആര്‍ദ്രം മാനദണ്ഡ പ്രകാരം അട്ടപ്പാടി ട്രൈബല്‍ താലൂക്കില്‍ നിലവില്‍ താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രി ഇല്ലാത്തതിനാലാണ് പദവി ഉയര്‍ത്തുന്നത്. ഇതിലൂടെ വലിയ വികസന പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ സാധ്യമാക്കാന്‍ കഴിയുന്നതാണ്.

    TAGS:Kottathara Tribal Specialty Hospital
    News Summary - Kottathara Tribal Specialty Hospital has been elevated as Taluk Headquarters Hospital
