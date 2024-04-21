Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ സ്ഥാനാർഥി ജി. കൃഷ്ണകുമാറിന്‍റെ കണ്ണിന് പരിക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    g krishnakumar
    cancel

    കൊല്ലം: തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെയിലെ സ്വീകരണത്തിനിടെ പ്രവർത്തകന്‍റെ കൈതട്ടി നടനും കൊല്ലത്തെ എൻ.ഡി.എ സ്ഥാനാർഥിയുമായ ജി. കൃഷ്ണകുമാറിന്‍റെ കണ്ണിന് പരിക്ക്.

    കുണ്ടറ മുളവന ചന്തമുക്കിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഉടൻ തന്നെ കുണ്ടറയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കണ്ണാശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ച് പ്രാഥമികശുശ്രൂഷ നൽകി.

    ഡോക്ടർ വിശ്രമം നിർദേശിച്ചെങ്കിലും ആശുപത്രിയിൽ നിന്ന് സ്ഥാനാർഥി വീണ്ടും പ്രചാരണ പരിപാടികളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ndalok sabha elections 2024G Krishnakumar
    News Summary - Kollam nda candidate G. Krishnakumar's eye injury
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X